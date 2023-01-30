Look: NFL Head Coach's Wife Going Viral On Sunday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is rocking quite the outfit on Sunday night.

Cincinnati is taking on Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening.

Ahead of kickoff, the wife of the Bengals head coach is going viral on social media.

"Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face bedazzled on her sweatshirt," Olivia Ray tweeted.

That is quite the sweatshirt.

The Bengals are currently trailing the Chiefs, 13-6, in the second half on Sunday.

The AFC Championship Game is currently airing on CBS.