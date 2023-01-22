Look: NFL Officials Reveal What Refs Can Do With Snow

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: A NFL referee hat is seen on the field during a game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Snow is falling during Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Because of the inclement weather, the NFL Officiating page provided a refresher course on rules regarding snow.

"The grounds crew may legally remove snow from the goal lines, sidelines, end lines, and hashmarks," the league's official Twitter page wrote early in the game. "They may not clean off areas where kickers and/or holders will be setting up for attempted kicks. Individual players may assist in clearing these areas using only their hands or feet."

That seems to suggest snow angels are illegal before an attempted kick.

They didn't address a potential repeat of Bills fans weaponizing the precipitation. During Buffalo's Week 15 win over the Miami Dolphins, officials warned attendees that the Bills would get penalized if a snowball hit anyone.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox claimed that referees said they couldn't actually enforce that 15-yard flag.

The snow is picking up and sticking on the Highmark Stadium field, so the weather could factor into which team advances to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals scored the game's opening two touchdowns, but the Bills narrowed the deficit to 14-7 midway through the second quarter.