Look: NFL Owner Praying For Peyton Hillis Thursday

CLEVELAND - NOVEMBER 28: Running back Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball by linebacker Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers for a touchdown at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 28, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is "on the road to recovery," and Jim Irsay is very happy to hear it.

Hillis has been hospitalized in Pensacola, Fla. since last Thursday after he saved his two children from drowning in a swimming accident.

The 36-year-old had been on a ventilator, and doctors were worried about his lungs and kidneys. Thankfully, Hillis' girlfriend said in an Instagram post Wednesday that he is off the ventilator and making progress.

Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, extended his well-wishes and prayers to Hills in Twitter today.

"OUTSTANDING news," Irsay wrote, including a praying and heart emoji.

Hillis shares his two children, a son and a daughter, with his ex-wife Amanda. His current girlfriend Angela Cole was the person who provided the most recent update on his condition.

"Thank you everyone for your prayers, love and support. Today was a good day," she wrote on her Instagram story after sharing the post she had previously published.

A star at the University of Arkansas, Hillis was a seventh-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2008. He played in the NFL from 2008-14 with the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.