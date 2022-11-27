Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Goes Viral At World Cup

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The daughter of a prominent NFL owner spent the holidays at the World Cup.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner, spent Thanksgiving in Qatar.

The former Miss Kansas USA went viral at the USMNT vs. England game on Friday.

"Ready to party like it’s 1776!" she wrote.

Hunt, who has a big following on social media, went viral on Instagram during the game.

"I BELIEVE!" she wrote.

The US men's national team tied England, 0-0, on Friday afternoon. The Americans now need to beat Iran on Tuesday to advance to the knockout round.

Will Hunt be in attendance for that one, too?