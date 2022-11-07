Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Goes Viral Before Game

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kickoff is approaching for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

The Chiefs are set to host the Titans in a primetime showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.

Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is enjoying her time in Kansas City.

Hunt, who won Miss Kansas USA, has typically made her presence known on the field before games.

She and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have a good friendship.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

