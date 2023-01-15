Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Playoffs

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, have a bye this week.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the team's owner, appears to be spending her time wisely.

The daughter of the Chiefs owner, who won Miss Kansas USA, is going viral on social media.

"Please point me towards the hot tub❄️," she wrote on Instagram this weekend.

It might be cold outside, but hopefully the NFL playoffs heat up on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will get underway in the Divisional Round next weekend.

Hunt will surely be in attendance for that game.