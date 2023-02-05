Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Super Bowl

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl.

The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner took to social media ahead of the Super Bowl over the weekend.

Kansas City is set to take on Philadelphia in the Super Bowl a week from Sunday night.

"Point me towards Glendale & Super Bowl LVII!🔜🏈❤️💛," she wrote.

The Chiefs and the Eagles are set to meet in the Super Bowl a week from Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for after 6 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.