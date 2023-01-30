Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Sunday Night

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Gracie Hunt is enjoying another AFC Championship Game in Kansas City on Sunday night.

The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

She's going viral on social media.

"Tonight, Arrowhead Stadium hosts its fifth straight AFC Championship game. It's an opportunity for this team to bring home the Lamar Hunt Trophy-named after my grandfather. He would be so proud of this organization and of every person-both on and off the field for their grit. This is more than the game of football, this is a family.

We are all united by our love for the game, our love for this city, and our love" she wrote.

Hunt has trended on social media throughout the 2022 season.

The Chiefs and the Bengals are currently tied, 13-13, in the second half.

The AFC Championship Game is airing on CBS.