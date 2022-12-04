Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Trending Before Kickoff

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arguably the game of the day in the NFL world on Sunday is in the AFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch.

Ahead of kickoff, Chiefs owner's daughter Gracie Hunt is trending on social media.

Hunt has a lot of followers on social media, as she is the former Miss Kansas USA. She certainly appears to be excited for kickoff on Sunday.

Hunt will likely be in attendance on Sunday.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and the Bengals is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be airing on CBS.