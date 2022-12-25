Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Went Viral On Saturday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs played a cold one on Saturday afternoon, taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. led the Chiefs to a 24-10 win over Geno Smith and the Seahawks.

Before the game, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, went viral on social media.

Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, has typically gone viral for her sideline outfits, but this time, she was pretty bundled up, as it was extremely cold outside.

"Oh the weather outside is frightful, but Arrowhead is so delightful!❄️ Let’s heat this place up!❤️‍🔥" she wrote.

Gracie Hunt has gone viral on social media before games in the past.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, improved to 12-3 on the year with Saturday's win over the Seahawks.

Merry Christmas, Gracie.