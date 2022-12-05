Look: NFL Owner's Mystery Woman Is Going Viral

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

A mystery woman spotted with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is going viral on social media.

On Sunday, a blonde woman was spotted sitting in the owner's box with Davis at the Raiders game.

Social media instantly became ablaze with discussions about Davis and his apparent mystery date.

."Mark Davis is an absolute DAWWG," one fan wrote on social media.

"Mark Davis is broke and with that women. Life isn’t fair smh," another fan wrote.

"He's 67. His date at today's game was out of shot, then moved visibly to be in picture. No commentary needed really," another fan wrote.

Photos of Davis and the young woman have gone viral on social media.

The Raiders, meanwhile, beat the Chargers, 27-20, on Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas is now 5-7 on the season.