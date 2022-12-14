Look: NFL Owner's Outfit Going Viral At Meeting Today

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are famous for their simple black and silver color scheme. Mark Davis isn't quite as successful at matching.

The eccentric Raiders owner showed up to Wednesday's meeting in Texas with some interesting fashion choices. He managed to wear multiple shades of white, including a baggy beige jacket.

His recognizable mustache and bowl cut really tie the look together.

Davis and the NFL's other owners have much to discuss this week beyond his questionable fashion sense. The league is considering making roughing the passer penalties reviewable, but installing immediate ejections.

They'll also deal with the Dan Snyder saga. The Washington Commanders owner won't attend the meetings after Attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against him, the team, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Davis has plenty more on his plate, as the Raiders have followed a playoff appearance by going 5-8 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. They appeared to turn the corner with a three-game winning streak before losing to a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad that started Baker Mayfield less than a week after claiming the quarterback off waivers.

The Raiders will host the New England Patriots this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.