Look: NFL Player In Tears Over Blockbuster Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their roster by acquiring star defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears.

Roquan Smith was conducting a press conference as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Twitter. The linebacker learned that the Bears traded his teammate while speaking to reporters.

Per video from Bears Insider's Sean Hammond and Bears Wire's Brendan Sugrue, an emotional Quinn covered his face with his shirt and left the podium early.

"I have a great deal of respect for that guy," Smith said. "Damn. Crazy."

He also said it "sucks" to see Quinn leave.

Quinn compiled 18.5 sacks for the Bears last season, his highest total since tallying 19 with the Rams in 2013. Although he's had just one sack in seven games this season, the 32-year-old has seven pressures and four quarterback hurries.

With Quinn gone, Smith is one of few marquee players remaining on the Bears. He's led the defense with 2.5 sacks and an NFL-high 78 tackles this season.

Smith requested a trade in August, but he decided to play out the final fifth-year option of his rookie contract. While he could be the next star defender on his way out of Chicago, the Bears should try to keep him as a long-term building block.