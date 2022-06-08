Look: NFL Player Responds To Jack Del Rio Controversy

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team reacts during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doubled down on a tweet questioning why the January 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol is under investigation instead of "the summer of riots" following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

When speaking to reporters at Washington's offseason practice, Del Rio didn't back down from his Twitter post.

"I can look at images on TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem," Del Rio said. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal. I just think it's two standards."

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs expressed his displeasure by replying with a clown emoji.

Diggs likely isn't the only player taken aback by Del Rio's comments. Former Washington cornerback had the same response to Del Rio's tweet. Former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin called the coach "an ignorant, ignorant man."

A bipartisan Senate report concluded that at least seven people lost their lives in connection to the attack on the Capitol.