Look: NFL Player Shares Emotional Tribute To His Late Brother

Dawson Knox posted a tribute to his late brother, Luke Knox.

Luke Knox, a college linebacker at FIU, unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 17 at the age of 22. The Buffalo Bills tight end wrote a heartfelt Instagram post in memory of his younger brother.

"There’s no words to describe these last few weeks," Dawson Knox wrote on Saturday. "All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family."

The post marked his first public comments since thanking well-wishers for their support on Twitter two days after Luke's passing.

"Luke’s legacy will continue live on through all the lives he’s impacted in incredible ways," Dawson continued. "This isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later. I love you Luke."

Bills fans have shown their support by donating to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, an organization Dawson Knox has worked closely with since joining the Bills in 2019.