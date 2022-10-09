Look: NFL Player's Jersey Has Unfortunate Typo

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

An NFL player's jersey has an unfortunate typo on Sunday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, it's a Chicago Bears player...

Bears running back David Montgomery has his last name spelled wrong on the back of his jersey on Sunday afternoon.

How does this happen?

"David Montgomery's jersey has a typo 😬," the Sporting News tweeted on Sunday.

Yikes!



The Bears, 2-2 on the season, are taking on the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota is currently leading Chicago, 7-3, midway through the first quarter.