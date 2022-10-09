Look: NFL Player's Jersey Has Unfortunate Typo
An NFL player's jersey has an unfortunate typo on Sunday afternoon.
Unsurprisingly, it's a Chicago Bears player...
Bears running back David Montgomery has his last name spelled wrong on the back of his jersey on Sunday afternoon.
How does this happen?
"David Montgomery's jersey has a typo 😬," the Sporting News tweeted on Sunday.
Yikes!
The Bears, 2-2 on the season, are taking on the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.
Minnesota is currently leading Chicago, 7-3, midway through the first quarter.