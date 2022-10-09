Look: NFL Quarterback's Instagram Spammed With Gisele Comments

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

An NFL quarterback's Instagram page has been spammed with comments about Gisele Bundchen in the wake of her divorce attorney news.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has to read a lot of Gisele messages in his Instagram comments these days.

"On Thursday, the Jets quarterback celebrated teammate Braxton Berrios’ 27th birthday with an Instagram tribute that featured the wide receiver and his girlfriend, Sophia Culpo, along with Wilson and his rumored new gal pal, Nicolette Dellanno. A short time after Wilson’s post went live, some users spammed the comments section with Gisele Bündchen-centric remarks amid the supermodel’s ongoing marital woes with her husband, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady," the New York Post reports.

Fans had joked that Wilson will go after Gisele, following a bizarre report from earlier this summer.

The New York Post had more on the comment section:

“Next post better be Gisele,” one follower remarked while others speculated about Bündchen’s current relationship status, writing, “Please get to work, sir..”

Brady and Bundchen, meanwhile, have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

According to reports, Bundchen has threatened divorce multiple times over the years.