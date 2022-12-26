Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base

Zach Wilson's mom.

Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans.

A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base.

"It's not possible for anyone to be successful here. Your fan base is toxic," the message reads.

"Merry Christmas."

You know things are bad when messages like that are surfacing on social media.

Wilson was officially relegated to third-string quarterback duties on Monday.

The Jets will be going with Mike White at starting quarterback moving forward this year.