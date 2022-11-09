Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with his wife Kelly Hall after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday.

His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account.

"If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to me," Kelly wrote Wednesday. "The head is not something to be messed with... and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it."

She added that she's "not OK" while processing her husband's scary head injury.

"I have every emotion running through me," she said. "Concerned, angry, sad, tired... all of them."

Head coach Sean McVay called it "the smart and the right course of action" to place Stafford in the concussion protocol. The 34-year-old will have to pass tests before getting cleared to return.

Of course, Kelly Stafford's worries could go far beyond whether her husband can play against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.