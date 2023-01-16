Look: NFL Quarterback's Wife Shocked By Punishment News
The NFL is taking some heat for its surprising fine of Lions running back Jamaal Williams.
Detroit's running back was hit with an $18,000 fine for his sensual celebration, with Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker was fined just $13,000 for shoving a Lions trainer.
It's a bit puzzling, to say the least.
Kelly Stafford, the wife of former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, was pretty shocked by the punishment news.
"This is wild," the wife of the now-Rams starting quarterback wrote on Instagram.
The Rams season ended in disappointment, as did the Lions, as they both missed the postseason.