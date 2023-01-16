Look: NFL Quarterback's Wife Shocked By Punishment News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NFL is taking some heat for its surprising fine of Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

Detroit's running back was hit with an $18,000 fine for his sensual celebration, with Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker was fined just $13,000 for shoving a Lions trainer.

It's a bit puzzling, to say the least.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, was pretty shocked by the punishment news.

"This is wild," the wife of the now-Rams starting quarterback wrote on Instagram.

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with his wife Kelly Hall after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Rams season ended in disappointment, as did the Lions, as they both missed the postseason.