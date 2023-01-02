Look: NFL Reacts To Death Of Legendary Hall Of Famer

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Art McNally, the first NFL official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Sunday at age 97.

On Monday, the NFL posted a tribute to McNally on Twitter.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Art McNally," the statement said. "McNally was known as the 'Father of Instant Replay' and was the first game official to be inducted into the Pro Football HOF for his immeasurable impact on the game of football."

McNally began his decorated NFL career as a field judge in 1959. He became a referee the following year until serving as the NFL Supervisor of Officials from 1967 to 1991.

He returned from retirement in 1995 as an assistant supervisor through 2007. McNally oversaw several key rule changes and helped introduce instant replay to the league.

Per NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Commissioner Roger Goodell called McNally "a Hall of Fame person in absolutely every way" in a statement shared Monday.

"Art McNally was an extraordinary man, the epitome of integrity and class," Goodell said. "Throughout his distinguished officiating career, he earned the eternal respect of the entire football community."

Our thoughts go out to McNally's loved ones for their loss.