Look: NFL Referees Release Statement On Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The entire NFL community is thinking about Damar Hamlin today.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a hit early in Monday night's game. The Buffalo Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old safety is in critical condition after a cardiac arrest.

The NFL postponed the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Referees Association released a statement endorsing that decision while sending their thoughts and prayers to Hamlin.

"Like the players and coaches, our officials fully supported the suspension of this game as all attention needed to be focused on Damar's health," the statement read.

During ESPN's broadcast, Joe Buck said multiple times that the league gave both teams five minutes to warm up before resuming the game. They later left the field after head coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor convened.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent denied the league issuing the five-minute edict. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, he said in a conference call that they never considered resuming play on Monday night.

Our hearts go out to Hamlin, and we hope he makes a full recovery.