Look: NFL Releases New ‘Football Is For Everyone’ Campaign

Following Carl Nassib’s historic bravery by coming out as gay, the NFL has decide to build a new ad campaign expressing support for the LGBT+ community.

On Monday, the NFL unveiled its “football is for everyone” campaign. The campaign includes a commercial that is quickly going viral.

The commercial starts with a black screen and the white words “football is gay” before transitioning to “football is…” and a series of other words. “Football is lesbian,” “Football is beautiful,” “Football is culture” and “Football is American” are some of the many phrases shown on screen before a message in support of The Trevor Project is displayed.

The Trevor Project is suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. Nassib announced a large donation to the organization when he came out last week. And now the NFL is doing their part to show support as well.

If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day. For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF

It’s been a historic PRIDE to be sure. On top of Nassib coming out, other professional athletes across the world have followed suit.

NWSL and Japan striker Kumi Yokoyama came out as transgender earlier this month. New Zealand announced that transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will compete for their team in the upcoming Olympics.

Several other athletes in minor sports leagues across the country have also come out as gay.

There’s still a few more days left of PRIDE, but plenty of opportunity for more brave athletes to tell their stories.