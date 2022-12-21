Look: NFL Reporter Responds To Pat McAfee's Segment

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

A reporter took Pat McAfee to task for how he covered her story about Aaron Rodgers.

On Friday, The Athletic published a piece from Kalyn Kahler about the difficulties of young Green Bay Packers receivers learning a complicated offense. The story included quotes from past and present players discussing the multiple hand signals Rodgers deploys.

On Tuesday, Rodgers called the story "exaggerated nothingness" and the "dumbest article" of the year. McAfee proved he hadn't read the story by falsely stating he believed it included anonymous sources.

After Kahler called out McAfee on Tuesday, the former punter said he'd addressed the issue Wednesday. While he clarified that miscue, he read the story live on air for the first time in a seemingly mocking tone.

Kahler responded to McAfee's latest antics.

"Amazed Pat got on his show to issue a correction (his words) about saying I had [anonymous] sources when everyone was really on the record, but then used that an opp. to do a dramatic read aloud and further criticize my reporting," Kahler wrote. "Again, Pat, just have me on the show."

McAfee took issue with quotes from former practice squad receiver Chris Blair, who said Packers coaches don't know all the hand signals. While he wasn't blaming Kahler as much as pointing out Blair's lack of experience handling an NFL offense, she also responded to that critique.

"I also would like to point out that just because someone is on a practice squad and you haven't heard of them before does not mean their opinion is not valid and that they didn't have expertise to speak about," she said. "They are in the same building and in the same meetings."

It's not surprising Rodgers doesn't like reporting he believes portrays him in a negative light. But at least he appeared to actually read the article before discussing it on air.

One would think a popular radio host would have done the research before allowing a star player to condemn someone's reporting while laughing along.