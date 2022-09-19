Look: NFL Running Back Apologizes To Fantasy Owners
Most NFL players don't care about their fantasy football owners. Why would they, after all?
However, Leonard Fournette is not most players.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back issued an apology for his play so far this season.
Fournette hasn't been finding the end zone for the Buccaneers, which is hurting his fantasy teams.
"To my fantasy owners I’m sorry Touchdowns coming soon!!!!!!!" he announced.
Fournette wasn't viewed as an extremely high pick in most fantasy leagues, though he's still a valuable running back.
Hopefully he'll be able to find the end zone moving forward.