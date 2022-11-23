Look: NFL Sideline Reporter Reveals How She Celebrates Thanksgiving

Getty Images.

Everyone loves watching football on Thanksgiving, but for those playing or working the game, it means spending a holiday away from loved ones.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson has created a new tradition for the holiday.

Wolfson, who works the CBS Thanksgiving Day game each year, revealed how she celebrates the holiday on social media.

"Always hard working on Thanksgiving but when I got in this business we created Tuesday Thanksgiving. My favorite night of the year.#happythanksgiving," she wrote.

Wolfson shared a photo of her family tradition.

Wolfson will be on the call for Thursday's game between the Lions and the Bills.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.