Look: NFL Sideline Reporters Address Player Dating Rumors

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is interviewed by Erin Andrews after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL sideline reporters can have platonic, friendly relationships with the players they cover.

Longtime NFL sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson addressed the unfair rumors that can surface when one of them mentions the idea of texting a player that they cover.

"Setting the record straight: FEMALE REPORTERS CAN HAVE NON-ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIPS WITH PLAYERS," Andrews and Thompson's podcast, Calm Down, tweeted this weekend.

Both Andrews and Thompson admitted that it took them some time to get comfortable with texting players, along with admitting it in their coverage.

However, it's something that their male colleagues can do all of the time with no scrutiny.

It's only fair for them to be able to do the same, right?

Well said, Erin and Charissa.