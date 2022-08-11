Look: NFL Star Appeared To Hit On Jake Paul's Girlfriend

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 23: Jake Paul and his girlfriend Julia Rose attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons at FTX Arena on December 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jake Paul and Julia Rose started dating in early 2020. Though they're still together, it sounds like an NFL player tried to slide in her DMs.

A video of Paul revealing who messaged Rose surfaced on social media. However, the name was censored out.

That being said, fans who are good at lipreading believe Paul said the player is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel recently signed a three-year, $71.5 million contract extension with the 49ers. He's coming off a season where he had over 1,700 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns.

The message that Rose received included the word "you" and the crossed fingers emoji. Paul was confused by the meaning of that message.

“You tied? I don’t know,” Paul said. “That’s what I’m saying. They have no f---ing game."

One of Paul's friends in this video admitted that whoever messaged Rose is their favorite player. This may support the theory that it's Samuel since he became a fan favorite in 2021.

Samuel has not yet responded to this internet rumor.