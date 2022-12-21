Look: NFL Star Compared Himself To Michael Jordan Today

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan took a lot of punishment on the court during his illustrious NBA career.

Justin Jefferson can relate.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has endured some imposing hits in recent weeks. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore received a personal foul for targeting Jefferson's head while making a leaping catch in Saturday's comeback win.

Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Jefferson likened his current situation to the physical "Jordan Rules" defense the Detroit Pistons deployed against the superstar.

He also said Gilmore's hit was necessary and a "little dirty."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell also noted a pattern of defenses trying to rough his star wideout in recent weeks. He said Monday that the growing number of hard hits on Jefferson "don't just seem to be by accident at times."

The Pistons didn't shy away from contact when guarding Jordan. It helped them knock the Chicago Bulls out of the playoffs three straight times from 1988-1990. However, such aggressive tactics wouldn't fly in today's NBA, and Gilmore was the latest defender to receive a 15-yard penalty for striking Jefferson high.

Opposing defenses are desperate to slow down Jefferson, who has a league-high 1,623 receiving yards this season. He could take one step closer to breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season record by reaching triple digits for the 10th time this year in Saturday's game against the New York Giants.