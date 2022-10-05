Look: NFL Star Is Furious With The Madden Video Game

Austin Ekeler is an avid gamer, but he has some gripes with the iconic Madden franchise.

During his Twitch stream on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Chargers running back panned his poor likeness in the NFL video game.

"Go look at my Madden character," Ekeler said, via Sports Illustrated. "Go tell me that that's me. You'll see it and you'll laugh. You'll be like, 'Wow! That is disrespectful.'"

Ekeler certainly has a fair point if the game hasn't improved its depiction since last year's installment.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old is upset that Madden doesn't have any personalized touchdown celebrations for him.

"I scored 20 touchdowns last year, so you saw my celebration at least 20 times last year," Ekeler said. "Still can't get that into the game, so I'm pretty salty when it comes to Madden."

Ekeler garnered an 88 overall rating that ranked ninth among running backs following his remarkable 2021 campaign. While he started his sixth season slow, Ekeler tallied 109 yards and three touchdowns in last Sunday's 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.

He'll look to carry that momentum into a Week 5 clash against the Cleveland Browns.