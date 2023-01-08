Look: NFL Star Is Guaranteeing Playoffs Next Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

The New York Jets did not make the playoffs this season. They failed to beat the Dolphins on Sunday, finishing the year with a loss.

But one Jets star is already guaranteeing a playoff appearance next year.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is guaranteeing that his team will make the postseason next year.

"This time next year we're gonna be in the playoffs, for sure," Gardner announced.

The Jets need to figure out their quarterback position, but their roster is pretty legit outside of that.

New York will be one of the most fascinating teams to follow this offseason.