Look: NFL Star Is Guaranteeing Playoffs Next Season
The New York Jets did not make the playoffs this season. They failed to beat the Dolphins on Sunday, finishing the year with a loss.
But one Jets star is already guaranteeing a playoff appearance next year.
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is guaranteeing that his team will make the postseason next year.
"This time next year we're gonna be in the playoffs, for sure," Gardner announced.
The Jets need to figure out their quarterback position, but their roster is pretty legit outside of that.
New York will be one of the most fascinating teams to follow this offseason.