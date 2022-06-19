Look: NFL Star Reacts To President Biden's Saturday Fall

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden rides his bicycle in Cape Henlopen State Park on June 3, 2021, in Lewes, Delaware. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Video of President Joe Biden falling off his bicycle in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware went viral on social media on Saturday.

The president of the United States was able to emerge from the fall unscathed, thankfully.

However, the fall still sparked a lot of reactions from people on social media.

Even an NFL star took to social media to weigh in on the viral video that surfaced.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf took to Twitter on Saturday.

"The slowest, stiffest fall," he tweeted.

Biden appeared to realize that he was falling but once gravity gets you, there's not much you can do.

Thankfully he was not injured.