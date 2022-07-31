Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams

Kay Adams on Good Morning Football.

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so.

However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends.

Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.

The tight end had previously denied the rumors on social media, as well.

“Uh… idk what @DLInTheTrenches is talking about. I’m not dating Kay,” Uzomah wrote in a tweet.

“My decision to go to NY was not about anything other than what was in my best interest for me and my playing career. Respect you, Dave, but had to call this out when false rumors are spreading.”

Adams has been a big supporter of the Bengals, though.

It will be interesting to see where Kay lands leading up to the 2022 regular season.