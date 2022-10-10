Look: NFL Star Was Shocked By Coach's Decision Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts to a call during a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen missed Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns with an injury.

However, Allen was still watching Sunday's game with a close eye, and he was pretty stunned by one of head coach Brandon Staley's decisions.

Staley made a bizarre decision to go for it on fourth down with just over a minute left and a two-point lead.

Allen was shocked by the call and even called out the move on social media.

"WTF are we doing?" he asked.

The Chargers failed to convert on fourth down, giving the ball back to the Browns, who missed a game-winning field goal attempt.

Staley, meanwhile, defended the decision.

"I just wanted to finish the game with the ball. I felt like we liked the play, liked the matchup, knew what coverage they were going to be in and we wanted to finish the game on our terms on third down… they defended it well," he explained. "Then on fourth down, just really felt like the slant to Mike was going to be the play call there, and it just didn’t go down for us, but I had a lot of confidence in our defense to go out there and get them stopped."