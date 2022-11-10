Look: NFL Star's Mom Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

The mother of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has a message for Aaron Rodgers.

Sunday, Hutchinson and the Lions upset the Green Bay Packers at home. Hutchinson made a couple of huge plays in the win over Rodgers and Co.

This week, the mother of the Detroit Lions rookie had a message for the Packers quarterback.

"A winning weekend of gold and cold moves…even Aaron rodgers was smiling," Melissa sarcastically wrote on Instagram.

Hutchinson picked off Rodgers in the red zone during the game, which appears to be what his mother was referencing on social media.

The Packers quarterback did not give much praise to the Lions.

"Can’t lose a game like that against that team, though, so that’s going to hurt for a while," Rodgers said.

Rodgers ended up throwing three interceptions against the Lions on Sunday.