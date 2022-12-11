Look: NFL Star's Wife Furious With Brittney Griner Trade

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The wife of a prominent NFL player is not happy with the trade for Brittney Griner.

Earlier this week, President Biden traded Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.

Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer, is furious with the decision.

"So let me get this straight. We are sending billions to Ukraine for their war, however we just traded the “merchant of death” Russian arms dealer back to Russia DURING their war with Ukraine in exchange for a basketball player. Does that even SOUND RIGHT TO YOU?!" she tweeted.

Bush has since deleted that tweet, though her views likely remain the same.

Poyer has yet to comment on his wife's controversial opinion.

The Bills, meanwhile, are set to host the Jets in a key AFC East showdown on Sunday afternoon.