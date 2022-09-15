Look: NFL Star's Wife Teasing O.J. Simpson News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The wife of Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford appears to have some O.J. Simpson tea to spill.

On a recent Instagram Story, Kelly Stafford hinted at some O.J. Simpson news.

Simpson was in attendance for last Thursday night's Bills vs. Rams game in Los Angeles.

“It’s a good one… I can’t believe it happened, but yes, I will save the O.J. Simpson story for this coming week’s podcast,” Stafford said.

Simpson, who starred in the NFL for the Bills, was back in Los Angeles for the season opener.

The former NFL star had previously said he dislikes stepping foot in Los Angeles. Simpson, who was accused but acquitted on murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole, and friend, Ron Goldman, claims the "real killer" could still be on the loose in L.A.

“What an opening game we have! Oh my God,” Simpson posted from the game. “The world champs versus my Buffalo Bills. You know who I’m cheering for. It should be a great game.”

The Bills topped the Rams to open the season.