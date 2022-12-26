Look: NFL Teammates Shoved Each Other On Sideline

Things are going from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos so far this season.

On Sunday, the Broncos were crushed by the Rams, 51-14, as they dropped to 4-11 on the regular season.

During the game, things got so bad for the Broncos, that players were shoving each other on the sideline. It did not look very good.

"The video of Dalton Risner shoving Brett Rypien on the sideline during the Broncos 51-14 loss to the Rams," Zac Stevens tweeted on Sunday.

The Broncos dropped to 4-11 on the season with the loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Will Denver fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett following this latest defeat?