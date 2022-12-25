Look: NFL Team's Plane Had To Make Emergency Landing

An NFL team's plane reportedly had to make an emergency landing following the game on Christmas Eve.

The Cincinnati Bengals topped the New England Patriots on the road on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, Joe Burrow and Co. departed for Ohio.

Unfortunately, the team's plane had some engine trouble. They had to make an emergency landing in New York.

"The #Bengals flight from Boston had a failing engine so they landed at JFK and are changing planes as I tweet this, WOW A person on board told me “A little rough but it was okay! Landed safely” This really is a #Cincinnati Christmas Miracle," Mark Slaughter reported.

Thankfully, everyone is reportedly OK.

The Bengals had basically no turbulence during their game against the Patriots, but unfortunately they appeared to encounter some on their flight home.

Thankfully, everyone has reportedly emerged from the scary incident unharmed.