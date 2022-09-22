Look: NFL Teams React To Celebrity Cheating Scandal

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 24: Recording artist Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during CBS RADIOs third annual We Can Survive, presented by Chrysler, at the Hollywood Bowl on October 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 has been in the news this week because he's being accused of cheating on his wife while she's pregnant.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh released screenshots of her conversations with Levine on social media. They're NSFW messages to say the least.

Stroh also revealed a message where Levine asked her if he can name his next child after her.

Some NFL teams have decided to use Levine's alleged messages as memes.

The Arizona Cardinals were the first team to take a stab at this messy situation:

Then, the Buffalo Bills decided to have some fun with this scandal.

Levine addressed this speculation on Instagram this week. He apologized for his past actions.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that his family "will get through it together."

Ever since the initial messages were released by Stroh, several woman have come forward with their own flirty messages from Levine.