Look: NFL Team's Unfortunate Jumbotron Photo Goes Viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A general view before the game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

An NFL team's unfortunate jumbotron photo is going viral on social media on Monday.

The Minnesota Vikings fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon.

During the game, the Vikings apparently made an unfortunate mistake on their jumbotron.

A photo of the Vikings' unfortunate jumbotron mistake has gone viral on social media.

For those unaware, the man in that photo did not actually serve in the military.

His name is Johnny Sins and well, let's just say that his wears a lot of different hats in his day job.

Those unfamiliar with Sins can do a simple Google search, but be warned, the results might not be safe for work.