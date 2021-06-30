The Spun

Look: NFL-Themed Gender Reveal Is Going Viral

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

A few years ago, learning the gender of a baby was something done at the doctor’s office with little fanfare.

However, of the past few years, gender reveal parties have taken on a life of their own. From serious injuries to starting wildfires, gender reveal parties have gotten out of hand.

And yet, every now and then there’s a party that just gets it right. That happened over the weekend when one couple learned the gender of their baby with a WWE-themed party.

The sports-themed gender reveals continued this week with another great – and safe – addition to the gender reveal saga.

Check it out.

A man decked out in the jersey of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took a pass from his significant other – also wearing a jersey. He spiked the football and blue powder erupted from the spot.

Although the dog looks a little concerned at what’s going on, the parents are clearly thrilled with the outcome.


