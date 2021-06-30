A few years ago, learning the gender of a baby was something done at the doctor’s office with little fanfare.

However, of the past few years, gender reveal parties have taken on a life of their own. From serious injuries to starting wildfires, gender reveal parties have gotten out of hand.

And yet, every now and then there’s a party that just gets it right. That happened over the weekend when one couple learned the gender of their baby with a WWE-themed party.

The sports-themed gender reveals continued this week with another great – and safe – addition to the gender reveal saga.

Check it out.

This NFL-themed gender reveal is about as epic as it gets 🔥😂 (via slamsauce22/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/MpyPh2hGL8 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 30, 2021

A man decked out in the jersey of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took a pass from his significant other – also wearing a jersey. He spiked the football and blue powder erupted from the spot.

Although the dog looks a little concerned at what’s going on, the parents are clearly thrilled with the outcome.