Look: NFL Wide Receiver Guaranteeing Win This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of player introductions before the game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a Week 14 win over the Detroit Lions.

Jalen Reagor is confident his team will be celebrating after Sunday's game.

Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the wide receiver declared they're "going to win" this weekend. When asked if that was a guarantee, he said yes.

"I'm not going to say nothing about if we might win," Reagor said. "I'm..expecting us to win ... I have no doubts."

Sportsbooks, on the other hand, have doubts about the Vikings.

Oddsmakers believe the division matchup is far closer than the records suggest. The 10-2 Vikings are 2.5-point underdogs to defeat the 5-7 Lions at Ford Field.

Minnesota earned a 28-24 home win over Detroit in Week 3 on a last-minute K.J. Osborn touchdown. The Vikings haven't earned a victory by more than eight points since Week 1 and possess a plus-10 point differential this season.

Meanwhile, the Lions have also suffered close losses of four points or fewer to the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills. They've won four of their last five games, including Sunday's 40-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reagor might want to be careful about guaranteeing a win, especially since he's only caught six of eight targets for 87 yards and a touchdown this season. Having played two snaps in each of the last game, he'll unlikely be the one to make that premonition a reality.

Sunday's game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.