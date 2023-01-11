Look: NFL Wives, Girlfriends Respond To 'Gold Digger' Label

(Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of football significant others being "gold diggers."

The conversation took place on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie.

“One of the things that bothers me so much, and I see it all the time in the comments section, is how people view NFL wives and they are constantly viewing NFL wives, generally speaking, as gold-diggers,” Josie said.

SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper, who is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, also objected to that perception.

“People just assume things about you, they assume that you don’t have a job or you’re not doing anything outside of following your husband around, or fiancé around,” Harper said. “So many of the women that I know in the league are working hard at their careers or they’re doing amazing things in the community.

“They’re doing so much more than just chasing a bag. That’s just not the reality.”

Harper even had a better 2022 than her fiancé did. She was named SI Swimsuit Co-Rookie of the Year, along with Katie Austin.

On the episode, Harper and Leinart were joined by Allison Kuch, the fiancée of Raiders defensive lineman Isaac Rochell, Kym Jackson, the wife of Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith and Whitney Risner, the wife of Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner.