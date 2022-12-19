Look: NFL World Believes League Hates 1 Owner

LANDOVER - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Jason Campbell #17, of the Washington Redskins, hands the ball to runningback Ladell Betts #46 in the fourth quarter of a game on November 26, 2006 against the Carolina Panthers at Fedex Field in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Is the National Football League conspiring against Commanders owner Daniel Snyder so his team doesn't make the playoffs?

That's a pretty absurd thing to think, but following Sunday night's game between New York and Washington, it's being floated on social media.

Washington fell to New York, 20-12, on Sunday night. The Commanders were screwed by a couple of bad calls late in the fourth quarter.

With Washington getting screwed by the officials, some are saying (joking?) that the Commanders are being conspired against because of Snyder.

"Not saying the NFL doesn’t want Daniel Snyder in the playoffs, but I mean…" Andrew Perloff tweeted.

NFL fans seem to agree.

"Been saying this all year we will get cheated until he gone bro no matter what," one fan added.

"This tweet wins the night," another fan wrote.

"This would be a much better look than the reality that most nfl refs are incompetent," another fan wrote on social media.

Washington fell to 7-6-1 with the loss on Sunday night, while New York improved to 8-5-1.