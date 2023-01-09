Look: NFL World Believes Major Retirement Is Coming

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL World is convinced that we've seen the last of one special quarterback.

Sunday night, the Packers fell to the Lions in Week 18. Green Bay needed to win to make the playoffs, but ultimately, Detroit got the win.

Following the game, Aaron Rodgers was asked by a Lions player if they could swap jerseys. Rodgers said no, admitting he needs to keep that one.

It certainly looks like Rodgers might have played his final National Football League game.

"Changed my mind. Aaron Rodgers is done. Legendary career," one fan wrote.

Not everyone is buying it, though.

"Aaron Rodgers loves pretending like he’s done with the Packers after every season ending loss. Be for real bro, we’ll see you next training camp after you “clear your head” with a long ghee cleanse and an Ayahuasca retreat with your GF named Moon Star River Fortress," one fan joked.

Do you think we'll see Rodgers back in 2023?