Look: NFL World Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Sunday

The Cleveland Browns collapsed late in the fourth quarter of a stunning 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.

A lot went wrong during the game's closing two minutes, but some fans are fixating on one moment that started the meltdown.

Cleveland appeared to ice the victory when Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with 1:55 minutes remaining. Nick York missed the extra point, but that looked unlikely to matter when boasting a 30-17 edge.

However, Jets wide receiver Corey Davis quickly scored a 66-yard touchdown on a blown coverage. The Jets recovered the onside kick, and Joe Flacco tossed another touchdown strike to rookie Garrett Wilson.

Instead of tying the game (or facing the decision to go for the two-point conversion), the ensuing extra point gave Gang Green the lead and victory. A few people are unreasonably blaming York.

Of course, it's incredibly unfair to make York the scapegoat for Sunday's collapse.

York didn't allow the 37-year-old Flacco to orchestrate two scoring drives in his first four-touchdown game since 2016. York didn't inexplicably forget to cover Davis.

York didn't fail to recover an onside kick that would have iced the game and cemented a 2-0 start for Cleveland.

When the Browns got the ball back with 22 seconds left, Jacoby Brissett -- not York -- threw the game-clinching interception.

Football fans are particularly short-sighted when it comes to kickers. Just a week ago, the fourth-round pick played the hero with a game-winning 58-yard field goal to defeat the Carolina Panthers in his NFL debut.

This is why fans on Twitter don't get to make important decisions. York isn't getting cut because of one missed extra point that's his only slipup so far.