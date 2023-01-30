Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals (R) talks with referee Ronald Torbert #62 and line judge Jeff Seeman #45 (L) during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

NFL rigged.

That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York.

Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the NFL world stunned by the questionable officiating.

"NFL rigged," one fan wrote.

The Bengals have been on the receiving end of some pretty questionable calls on Sunday night, that is for sure.

The AFC Championship Game is far from over, though. It's still tied, 20-20, with a couple of minutes remaining in the contest.

The AFC Championship Game is currently airing on CBS.