Look: NFL World Creeped Out By Jason Garrett Video

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first uqarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett has been pretty good on television since joining NBC's Sunday Night in America preview show.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach had fans creeped out on Sunday night, though.

Garrett gave a creepy smile and stared into the camera prior to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Video of Garrett's creepy move has gone viral.

Don't do that, Jason.

"Jason Garrett is not human," one fan wrote.

"Jason Garrett's corny line and intense grin finally captures the attention of Twitter during NBC's weekly halftime show preview," The Big Lead wrote.

"Jason Garrett moves like a ventriloquist dummy in these insane segments," another fan wrote.

"Going to close my eyes and see Jason Garrett staring into my soul tonight," another fan added.

Meanwhile, on the football field, the Eagles defeated the Packers, to improve to 10-1 on the season.