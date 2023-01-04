Look: NFL World Demanding Prominent Analyst's Firing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for ESPN)

The NFL world is disgusted by what ESPN analyst (and former player) Bart Scott said about the Damar Hamlin injury this week.

Scott appeared to point the finger at Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The NFL world is outraged by the accusation. It was a freak injury - a heartbreaking one, no doubt - but nothing that is deserving of blame.

Many in the NFL world are furious with the longtime player turned analyst this week.

"It’s hard to believe Bart would say this. And it’s disappointing. And plain wrong," Michele Tafoyfa wrote.

Others in the sports world are calling for ESPN to fire the prominent analyst.

"Bart Scott is a pathetic individual and he’s one of many reasons why less and less people watch your channel," one fan wrote.

"Nah they need to fire Bart Scott for that. Completely uncalled for," one fan added.

"Might be time for ESPN to look to FIRE BART SCOTT. What a trash opinion from a trash football player. Washed up clown," one fan added.

"Fire Bart Scott. The only thing Tee Higgins did was fight for that extra yard. Nothing illegal. This was not his fault," one fan added.

There's even a petition going around, calling for signatures for the firing.

While Scott might not deserve to be fired, he needs to be better.